JNU professor Atul Johri arrested for ‘sexual harassment’ of students

Atul Johri, the Jawaharlal Nehru University professor accused of harassing students sexually, was on Tuesday arrested after being summoned by the police for questioning.

As many as eight women have filed complaints against Johri, who teaches at the School of Life Sciences, and the students union has been protesting on campus against him. On Monday, JNU students clashed with the police during a protest outside the Vasant Kunj Police Station in south Delhi.

Johri appealed the Patiala House Court to reject the police’s appeal to send him to 14 days’ judicial custody, saying his career will be hurt if he is jailed.

Johri resigned from an administrative role on March 16 after the complaints were filed against him.