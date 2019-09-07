JNU sedition case: BJP youth wing members protest outside CM’s residence

delhi

The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday protested outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding prosection sanction in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.

On Thursday, HT had reported that the government was likely to turn down prosecution request in the matter. The case would be heard on September 18.

The roads leading to the chief minister’s residence in Civil Lines were barricaded by the police and when the protesters tried to forcibly move past the last barricade, they were detained by police. Police said that they were released in the evening.

“Kejriwal should clarify if he encourages anti-national elements. If not, then he should give permission to prosecute the accused in the sedition case,” said Sunil Yadav, Delhi unit president of the BJYM, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) youth wing.

The case had seen the arrest of former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in 2016.

A government file noting (seen by HT) which, officials said, was drafted after a meeting in Delhi’s home department earlier this week, said: “The case does not amount to sedition against the state and an attack on the sovereignty of the nation by inciting violence and no case for prosecution under Section 124A of the IPC made against the 10 accused persons chargesheeted in the instant case.”

