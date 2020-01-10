JNU violence probe of Delhi Police focuses on 2 WhatsApp groups

delhi

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 09:41 IST

As part of the ongoing investigation into the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, the Delhi Police Thursday said it has zeroed in on at least 70 members and admins of two WhatsApp groups, through which the attack on the campus was planned.

Police also said they have questioned around 100 persons, including students from both groups, witnesses, university staff and others.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said after students shared screenshots of certain WhatsApp groups, to stress that Sunday’s violence was a planned one, police began looking closely at two groups that were active and had at least 70 administrators. “We are trying to identify them and they will be questioned. If they are found to be connected to the violence, cases will be registered against them,” the officer said.

On Wednesday, two screenshots of text messages sent to joint commissioner of police Anand Mohan and station house officer, Vasant Kunj north, Ritu Raj, were also widely shared on social media. The screenshots showed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh had apprised them of the situation and also requested urgent action.

Ghosh’s message read, “This is to bring to your notice, large number of students have gathered with weapons and sticks at the administrative block, near the statue which is within 100 metres and are beating up students of the university. We request you to urgently take immediate action to remove these students and take immediate action for violating honourable High Court order.”

The message was sent by Ghosh at 3pm on January 5 (Sunday). Neither the joint commissioner nor the district deputy commissioner responded to calls and texts seeking their comment.