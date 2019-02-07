Jobless DU graduate held for stealing British woman’s purse from Metro station

A 34-year-old man was arrested on charges of stealing a British woman tourist’s purse that contained £3,900, three ATM cards and her driving licence while she was at the Rajouri Garden Metro station last week, the police said Wednesday.

Police said the man, identified only by his first name Manish, was previously involved in a rape case registered at the Uttam Nagar police station. He had exchanged the stolen pounds sterling into Indian currency. A total of Rs 3.18 lakh was recovered from his possession, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro and Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said on February 1, the British woman Marmar, identified by a single name, lodged a complaint that her purse was stolen from the Metro station.

A theft case was registered at the Raja Garden Metro police station. “The investigating team analysed CCTV footage from the station and found a man stealing the purse, which the woman had kept on a bench while waiting for the train,” Gupta said.

The DCP said the picture of the suspect was obtained and pamphlets were pasted at various public places, seeking public assistance to identify the suspect. The investigating team also collected travel details of the suspect’s Metro smart card and found that he frequented the Rajouri Garden Metro station.

“We centered out probe in residential colonies near the Metro station and learnt that the suspect was often seen at a shopping mall in Rajouri Garden. He had a quarrel with a shopkeeper over the exchange of a Rs 500 note. We met the shopkeeper, who identified the suspect as Manish and gave us his residential address,” added the officer.

Police said Manish was arrested from his home. While he initially denied his involvement in the crime but later allegedly confessed when confronted with the CCTV footage. His interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 3.18 lakh, police said.

A resident of south Delhi’s Pilanji village near Sarojini Nagar, Manish completed his BCom from a top DU college a decade ago. He is currently jobless.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 11:43 IST