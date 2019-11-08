e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Kartarpur in govt pilgrimage scheme

delhi Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his cabinet has given in-principle approval to add Kartarpur corridor to the existing state-sponsored pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in the city.

“The Delhi cabinet today gave in-principle approval to add Kartarpur in the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. We have directed the revenue department to chalk out the modalities. We are awaiting more clarity on the issue from the central government,” Kejriwal said.

The Kartarpur corridor, which links the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday.

The announcement comes at a time when political parties across the city are gearing up for assembly elections in Delhi, which has a sizeable Sikh electorate. According to Census 2011, the city hosts around 4.43% Sikh voters.

The Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held early next year.

The Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, which was announced days after the Lok Sabha election results were declared earlier this year, has facilitated journeys of around 17,000 pilgrims in 17 batches so far. Around 45,000 applicants are still in the queue to avail of the scheme’s benefits, Delhi’s revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, said.

Currently, the scheme includes 12 pilgrimage routes. The destinations include Amritsar-Wagah, Amarnath, Rameswaram-Madurai, Tirupathi, Dwarkadhish-Nageshwar, Puri, Shirdi-Shani Shingnapur, Ujjain and Bodh Gaya-Sarnath. Under the scheme, senior citizens are allowed to travel with an attendant.

Currently, the plan is to extend the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah route to include Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.

According to Gahlot, the government has to take certain things into consideration which include the necessity of passport, a fee for using the corridor, registration of pilgrims with the union home ministry. The schedule should be planned out in a way which adheres to the cap of maximum 5,000 pilgrims allowed in the corridor on a single day.

top news
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News