Kaushal gang tries to extort Rs 25 lakh from owner of hotel in Gurugram

A member of Kaushal gang allegedly threatened an employee of a restaurant in Sector 82 and demanded Rs 25 lakh as protection money, police said on Tuesday.

The restaurant’s employee received the extortion call on Sunday, said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime). “Sube, who is a close aide of gangster Kaushal, called and asked for Rs 25 as protection money,” Singh said.

According to police, the employee got two calls on his WhatsApp number asking for Rs 25 lakh and threatened him with dire consequences if they did not pay it. “He got the calls around 1pm on Sunday and informed the owner about it,” said an officer privy to the development.

Police said that they were also looking into the involvement of the employee in the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula police station under sections 386 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that they were trying to trace the number from which the call was made and multiple teams of the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the city police were working on the case.

No arrest has been made in the case.

On October 16 last year, three men of Kaushal gang had entered Om Sweets in Sector 46 and fired around 14 shots, while at least a dozen customers were inside the two-storey restaurant in a bid to extort money.

On February 22, a 40-year-old man was shot dead outside a condominium on Sohna Road by a group of unidentified men, suspected to be members of Kaushal gang.

The family has handed over an audio recording of a conversation to the police, in which the deceased had received a call, allegedly from gangster Kaushal. They alleged that Kaushal had been demanding Rs 50 lakh from the victim.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 07:19 IST