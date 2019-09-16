Kejriwal, cabinet members visit houses across city as part of anti-dengue drive

delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday visited several houses across the city to check mosquito breeding, as part of the Delhi government’s ongoing ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign against dengue.

After a visit to Tri Nagar area, Kejriwal said data showed the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign was “successful” so far, as cases of dengue were on the decline. “I am very happy that this campaign has been successful so far and dengue has been controlled for the time being. There were many cases of dengue three or four years ago. As per the cycle of the disease, it was expected to recur on a large scale this year, but data shows dengue has significantly declined in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Under the campaign, launched on September 1, people have been asked to devote 10 minutes at 10am every Sunday to drain stagnant water that could lead to mosquito breeding. The campaign will conclude in mid-November. The government is planning to partner with over 3,000 resident welfare associations as part of the campaign.

On Sunday, over 200 events were held across the city by AAP MLAs, councillors and party leaders. The number of dengue cases recorded till September 7 stood at 122, with 30 of these reported this month and 52 in August. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

WORKERS STRIKE

Efforts to control mosquito-borne diseases might hit a roadblock, with around 3,500 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) — daily wage workers who check mosquito breeding in localities — in the three municipal corporations going on strike from Monday. The workers will also hold a demonstration at the Civic Centre, which houses headquarters of South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations.

DBC workers said they have decided to strike as their long-pending demands — regularisation, providing medical facilities, provident funds and others, haven’t been met.

“No efforts were made in the direction of regularisation of DBC workers and providing us medical facilities despite being assured a number of times. In the last six months, union representatives have twice met the commissioners of the three corporations, to no avail. Now, we have no option left but to go on strike,” a statement from the Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmchari Union read.

DBC workers had gone on strike in March 2018 as well, raising the same demands.

CM MEETS ENGINEERS

Kejriwal on Saturday met his friends from Tata Steel at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand to mark the Engineers’ Day, which was observed on Sunday.

“Met with my friends from Tata Steel on Saturday at Jamshedpur. We had joined Tata Steel as trainee engineers over 30 years ago. Relived some wonderful memories,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Kejriwal also extended his greetings to them on the occasion of Engineers Day. “My best wishes to all my fellow engineers on Engineers Day!” he added.

Kejriwal is also an engineer and a graduate of IIT-Kharagpur.

