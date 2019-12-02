Kin allege foul play as teens on scooter die in accident in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 02:22 IST

Three teenagers — between 14 and 18 years — were killed in a road accident after they were flung off a speeding scooter while they were on a joyride near Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi late on Saturday night, police said.

Police said that prima facie it appears that the rider lost control of the speeding scooter, which first hit a divider and then rammed its occupants, all of whom were not wearing helmets, into a hoarding. While the families of the three boys, who were related to each other, have suspected foul play, police have said that there is no evidence to confirm the claims.

Police officials said that the three teenagers — Mohammad Saad (14), Mohammad Hamza (15) and Osama Ahmed (18) — had gone on a joyride after attending a wedding reception at DDA colony, Turkman Gate, where they lived with their families. Police officials said that they found the badly damaged scooter lying on the road, about five metres from the hoarding it had crashed into.

“Since none of the three were wearing helmets, their heads appeared to have hit the iron pole of the hoarding, killing them on the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

DCP Randhawa said that at 11.34pm, the police were informed about the accident near the Khooni Darwaaza on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, on the carriageway going towards Daryaganj, in which three teenagers were injured. The first patrolling van reached the accident scene at 11.38pm, and by then some passersby had already moved the injured boys to Lok Nayak Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

“Our district crime investigation team visited the spot and found skid marks from the scooter’s tyres on the concrete divider. The scooter had crashed into the hoarding’s iron pole. Prime facie, it seems that the speed of scooter and the impact of the crash were such that they were flung ahead and their heads hit the pole. This is primarily the reason that the bodies of the trio were found one over the other,” added Randhawa.

The teenagers’ families, however, alleged that they suspect foul play since the bodies were found practically “stacked”. Osama’s father, Mansoor Ahmed, alleged that a police van “deliberately” hit the scooter from behind while chasing it.

“We suspect that a police van was chasing the kids for not wearing helmets. They deliberately hit the scooter in an attempt to stop them,” Ahmed said, without citing any eyewitness or giving any evidence for his claims. He said there is also a possibility that after the accident, the occupants of the vehicle that rammed the scooter moved the bodies in the hedges by the roadside to pass it off as accident. Police officials, however, said that records show no police van passed that area at the time of the accident. “We have CCTV footage of the road stretch just before where the accident happened. In the footage, the three teens are seen riding a scooter and no police van or any other private vehicle is seen behind them,” Randhawa said.

Nearly 800 people staged a protest at Delhi Gate from 1am to 8am on Sunday, blocking traffic for almost seven hours, demanding a fair probe into the deaths. The protesters dispersed only after senior officers promised the aggrieved families that a thorough investigation would be conducted.