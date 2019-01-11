Leadership crisis in Congress, says AAP on Sheila Dikshit’s appointment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the appointment of three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit as the Congress’ Delhi unit chief showed the “leadership crisis” within the party in the capital.

The AAP, which according to a few senior party functionaries, was in talks with the Congress for an alliance until mid-December last year, mocked the party for “losing its ground” in the election battle.

AAP’s national spokesperson and MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj, listed out the rival party’s poor performance in the assembly and municipal corporation elections, even as he maintained that appointing its state president was an internal matter of the Congress.

“In 2013, Sheila Dikshit was the CM when she lost her own seat to Arvind Kejriwal. Then Congress got zero seats in the 2014 Parliament elections. It then changed two state presidents and even then got zero seats in the legislative assembly polls in 2015,” he said.

“She was later made the CM candidate for UP, which also Congress lost. Bringing her back means a serious leadership deficit in the Delhi Congress. We wish her good health,” Bhardwaj said.

Reacting to Dikshit’s return in state politics, the BJP said AAP and Congress would soon be seen as “one unit” in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“Kejriwal should now take out the charge sheet against Dikshit, brandishing which he managed to win the assembly polls. He should now act on his principle of not tolerating the corrupt and must fulfil his promise of putting Dikshit behind bars for the CWG and CNG fitness scams,” said Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:29 IST