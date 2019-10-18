Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, government in Delhi-NCR

delhi

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday recommended private and government offices in Delhi and NCR to allow employees to work from home and advised people to carpool to commute to and from work.

The pollution body also asked schools to provide their own transport to children so that private vehicles don’t bunch outside schools.

The CPCB-led Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) taskforce conducted a meeting of various government agencies on Friday where these recommendations were made for winter when the pollution levels in the city is at its peak. This advisory will be sent out to Delhi and the neighbouring towns of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad.

“These recommendations are advisory in nature, but such participation from the public will go a long way in controlling the air quality,” said Prashant Gargava, member secretary, CPCB.

