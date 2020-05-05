‘Life isn’t all about sunshine’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi’s ‘corona fee’ on booze and fuel price hike

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:25 IST

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday appeared to give a reason for the government’s decision to levy a “special corona fee” on liquor and hiking petrol and diesel prices in the national capital.

Late on Monday, Manish Sisodia’s finance department said it will impose a “special corona fee” on the sale of alcohol which will be 70% of the maximum retail price (MRP).

“70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises… It will be 70 per cent of the MRP. The new rates will be imposed from Tuesday morning,” the finance department’s order said.

And a day later, the Delhi government raised the value added tax (VAT) on petrol from 27% to 30%, and on diesel from 16.75 % to 30% affecting the price of auto fuels in the Capital.

“Life isn’t all about rainbows and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions - my learning as Finance Minister,” Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy tweeted.

Experts say the twin steps of the Delhi government will help in boosting revenue as the Covid-19 lockdown has kept most of the businesses shut in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia’s boss and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday that his government is finding it difficult to pay salaries due to revenue loss of Rs 3,200 crore in April, as compared to the previous year.