Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi Metro trains and 1,000 DTC buses to carry vote message

At least 1,000 state-run buses and select Delhi Metro trains will be used to carry voter awareness messages to encourage citizens to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Monday. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The CEO’s office is in talks with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to carry motivational messages. The awareness campaign is likely to start from April 13, said officials.

“We have written to the Delhi Metro to identify two trains to carry voter awareness advertisements. Also, 1,000 DTC buses will carry messages, appealing to citizens to participate in the polling exercise. The move is aimed at maximising voter turnout in the capital,” said Singh.

The campaign is part of the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) to increase voter awareness. Singh asked people, in particular, young voters to enrol in the voters’ list, last date for which is April 13. At least 4 lakh people have been added to the voters’ list since the final publication of the electoral rolls in January 2019, the CEO said.

Also, pink polling booths, which will be managed by an all-women team, be set up in each constituency to encourage more women voters to come out and exercise their franchise, he said.

ELECTION VIGIL

Meanwhile, a total of 17 cases have been registered against different political parties for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). These include –AAP (7), BJP (5), Congress (4) and others (1), the CEO office said in a statement. The poll code came into effect on March 10. Besides, 22 FIRs have been registered against political parties for defacement of public property. Of these, 10 are against the AAP, 7 BJP, 1 Congress and 2 others, the CEO office said.

The statistics surveillance team, constituted to keep a tab on the polls expenses by the political parties, has seized Rs 1.28 crore cash from 7 different areas. Also, the CEO office said, 2.79 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the poll code came into effect.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:36 IST