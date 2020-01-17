e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Man accused of killing three persons in six months arrested

delhi Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
A 28-year-old man, who allegedly killed three persons in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, between August and January, has been arrested from Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, police said Friday.

The first of these murders was in a fit of rage while the other – a double murder – was a contract killing, said BK Singh, additional commissioner of police (crime branch).

The police identified the arrested man as Vikram Rathi, a man who has studied till class 12. “In August, he had an altercation with someone in a gymnasium in Gurugram’s Sector 10. He left the gym, but only to return with a gun. He shot the man dead, but was caught and sent to jail,” Singh said.

Rathi was released from Bhondsi jail in September, but not before he allegedly befriended a criminal named Chandram, the officer said

“In December, Chandram asked Rathi to kill two men in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. On January 5, Rathi and his associates gunned down ayurveda doctor, Vaidya Sohan Lal, and his assistant Ram Mehar,” the officer said.

The double murder was over a monetary dispute, police said.

As the assailants fled the spot in a Toyota Innova, the vehicle met an accident and the suspects had to escape on foot, the officer said.

A tip-off led to Rathi’s arrest from outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Monday. He was allegedly found carrying a gun.

