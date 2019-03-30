Man arrested at Delhi’s IGI airport with gold plates worth Rs 1.4 crore

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday arrested a man trying to smuggle in three pressure plates, used in cars, made of gold. Officials said that the plates were concealed inside a car’s clutch. The value of the gold recovered is around Rs 1.4 crore.

Senior customs officials said that the man had arrived at the Delhi airport from Ahmedabad. He was intercepted following a tip-off and was asked to cooperate for a detailed baggage scanning and frisking.

“On checking, we found he was carrying some automobile spare parts. During X-Ray scanning, a part of a clutch, which was found in his luggage, showed a dense blue image which was suspected to be gold. We then broke open the spare part and found three pressure plates made of gold concealed in it. The gold weighed a little more than 4.3 kilos and is valued at Rs 1.4 crore,” said the officer not wanting to be named.

The officer said when asked, the man could not give any satisfactory reply and said that he had been handed over the spare part by a man in Mumbai and was told to deliver the same to his contact in Delhi.

“The man said he was promised a handsome amount to deliver the consignment in Delhi. He also said that the man who had handed over the auto parts to him had smuggled in the gold from Dubai. We are questioning the man,” the officer said.

In another bust reported from the Delhi airport last Saturday, the customs arrested a 40-year-old man and recovered from him silver coated gold wire which he had concealed under the

zip of a trolley bag that he was carrying.

The man had arrived at the Delhi airport from Bangkok.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 04:29 IST