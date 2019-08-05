Man stabs 56-yr-old wife in Sangam Vihar

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:48 IST

A man, who suspected his 56-year-old wife of having an affair with another man, allegedly stabbed her at their house in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Saturday.

Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital and was now out of danger.

They have also arrested the suspect.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday morning when the couple was at home with their three sons.

“Family members and neighbours told us that the couple often got into heated arguments. Following one such argument on Saturday morning, the 58-year-old man took a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife. Their sons heard the woman’s cries and rushed to help her. They locked up the man in a room and rushed the woman to a hospital. On their way they also called up the police,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Police said that a police team arrived at the spot and arrested the man for attempting the murder.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected his wife of having an affair with a 23-year-old man who also lives in the same locality. We are probing the incident from all possible angles,” the officer said.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the husband is unemployed.

Two of their sons are married, police added.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:48 IST