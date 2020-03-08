Man wanted in 15 cases held

delhi

Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly wanted in at least 15 criminal cases, including murders, kidnapping and attempts to murder in the National Capital Region and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the man had been hiding in different hotels and guest houses in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gurugram and in adjoining states for past one year months to evade arrest.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah identified the arrested man as Vicky Pehalwan, a resident of Ghaziabad, UP. Pehalwan was arrested from near Mandi village on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Friday night following a police raid. A pistol was recovered from him, he said.

Kushwah said Pehalwan was absconding for past one year. “He is wanted in 15 criminal cases including seven of murder and others of attempt to murder, hurt, assault, criminal intimidation, extortion, under gangster act and for kidnapping in Delhi and UP. He was carrying a reward of ₹75,000 on his arrest from both Delhi and UP police,” the DCP said.

He said, most of Pehalwan’s involvement in heinous crimes are from 2019. In May 2019, Pehalwan shot dead his rival Prince Chaudhary near a shopping mall in south Delhi’s Saket. The same year in February he had demanded money from a resident of Laxmi Nagar. When he refused, Pehalwan shot at him multiple times to intimidate him. The man had sustained several bullet injuries, but had survived. In November he also shot dead another criminal to settle scores with him. The same year Pehalwan also killed a man named Vinod in Bagpat and kidnapped the manager of a call centre for ransom. Kushwah said Pehalwan was wanted in all these case.