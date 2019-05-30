Man who robbed cash collection agent of Rs 18 lakh in August arrested after shoot-out

A 45-year-old man, who had allegedly robbed a cash collection agent of Rs 18 lakh in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony last August, was arrested on Tuesday following a brief shoot-out.

Police said during the shoot-out, a police constable wearing a bulletproof vest escaped a bullet injury while the suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said the man is wanted in connection with five cases— of dacoity, attempt to murder,

robbery and those under the Arms Act.

Police identified the man as Rohtash Chauhan, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi. Police said one of his sons is also in jail in an attempt to murder case.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Kushwah said on Tuesday, they received a tip-off that Chauhan would come to meet his associate Dhoom Singh near Khajuri Khas flyover.

“Singh is also wanted for the same robbery. Our teams laid a trap and around 11pm when Chauhan was spotted on a motorcycle, he was signalled to stop but he tried to escape. As our teams chased him, he lost his balance and fell off the motorcycle. Chauhan then pulled out a pistol and fired three rounds at our team. One of the bullets hit a constable, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest and escaped,” the DCP said.

Kushwah said in retaliation, his team fired eight rounds, one of which hit Chauhan in his right hand. Chauhan was immediately taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he is being treated, he said.

“Chauhan is involved in five cases of dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder. In 2011, he was involved in a robbery and murder in Mansarovar Park — he robbed a recovery agent of Rs 10 lakh and shot him dead. The same year, he was also involved in dacoity at Muthoot Finance Company in Pandav Nagar from where he made off with 9kg gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash. He was arrested and was jailed for two-and-half-years in connection with this case, but was later let out on bail,” Kushwah said.

