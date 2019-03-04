Mechanic fixing car tyre run over in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

A mechanic changing a car’s flat tyre was killed and three others were wounded when a “speeding” sedan, allegedly driven by a 21-year-old woman, crashed into their vehicle parked on the Ring Road in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the accident threw the man, 24-year-old Mohammad Afaq, on to the bonnet of the speeding Chevrolet Cruz that then drove on for several metres before coming to a halt.

The alleged driver of the errant vehicle, Ananya Khurana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, has a diploma from a college in California, said deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Chinmoy Biswal. The eyewitnesses said she abandoned the vehicle and fled.

She was arrested on Sunday evening, 15 hours after the crash, police said.

The DCP said that the investigators will only know whether she was drunk at the time of the incident after they get the report of her blood test in a day or two.

The police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

The mishap occurred a few hundred metres from the Moolchand underpass at 1.40am where three friends returning from a wedding in Moti Nagar in a Chevrolet Aveo were stranded due to a flat tyre, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the hit was such that the 24-year-old mechanic, Mohammad Afaq, fell on the bonnet of the allegedly speeding car, a Chevrolet Cruze, and was dragged for some distance before it came to a stop. Its driver, 21-year-old Ananya Khurana was later arrested.

At around 1.30 am, three friends were returning from a wedding when their car, a Chevrolet Aveo, suffered a flat tyre close to the Moolchand underpass. “We parked on the side and switched on the parking indicators,” said Rudra Ashish Panda, one of the occupants of the Aveo.

He said they contacted Afaq who was referred to them by a mechanic they found on a mobilebased app.

“Afaq and I came in an autorickshaw with a new tyre,” said Afaq’s brother-in-law Mohammed Afzal. “We were negotiating the price when a speeding car hit the Aveo, then its three occupants, the auto driver and Afaq.”

“Afaq was thrown into the air and landed on the car’s bonnet. He was dragged for about 50 metres before the car stopped. I escaped unhurt and began moving the injured,” said Afzal.

“Ananya and her friends got down from the vehicle and blamed us,” said Panda who suffered minor injuries. “They then abandoned the car and left.”

The injured, except the auto driver who suffered minor injuries, were moved to AIIMS trauma centre where Afaq died during treatment. One of Panda’s friends was discharged, while another underwent surgery.

The police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving. Khurana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, was arrested almost 15 hours after the mishap, prompting Afaq’s family to suspect a cover up attempt. DCP Chinmoy Biswal denied this.

He said that the breath test of the woman did not indicate she was inebriated. “We have, however, sent her blood sample for testing,” said the officer, adding that she had a valid driving licence. “During questioning, seh said that the Aveo was parked in the middle of the road and there was no indicator. She said she left the spot because she was afraid of the crowd.”

A resident of Zakir Nagar, Afaq is survived by his wife, a daughter, parents and five siblings.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 07:40 IST