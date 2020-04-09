e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Minorities commission asks Delhi health dept to drop mention of Tablighi Jamaat from its bulletins

Minorities commission asks Delhi health dept to drop mention of Tablighi Jamaat from its bulletins

delhi Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Thursday wrote to the Delhi government’s health department to refrain from mentioning the Tablighi Jamaat and giving religious undertones to its daily bulletins on the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the city.

The commission’s chairperson Zafarul-Islam Khan in a letter to the department said that the health bulletins being released by the government had a separate column under the category ‘Markaz Masjid’, which was being misused by some divisive elements as a “handle to attack the community”.

“This kind of categorisation by the government is not only unnecessary but is also leading to attacks on people from the community in various areas across the country and hence must be dropped. The government must give out only the number of cases. Any Muslim is now being taken as a Tablighi while calls are being made for their social boycott,” said Khan.

He said there had been incidents of a young man being beaten up in north-west Delhi and others wherein people had been attacked. “This is a crucial aspect, which must be kept in mind before releasing the bulletin,” he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat outfit held a congregational event at its Nizamuddin Markaz headquarters in Delhi last month, which was attended by a large number of foreigners and Indians, many of who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The DMC letter said, “The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognisance of this phenomenon, unique to India. The organization’s emergency programme director Mike Ryan had on April 6 said that countries should not profile Covid-19 cases in terms of religion or any other criteria. Also, he asked governments not to politicise the issue and stop profiling people on a religious basis.”

However, a senior Delhi government official said they haven’t received the letter yet, but the categorisation is to prevent panic among people on the rise in the number of cases. “The reason the case count linked to the Tablighi Jamaat is given separately is to assure the public at large that the rise in the city’s total number of cases is attributable to the one event, which means they need not worry about community transmission.”

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news