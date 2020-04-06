Monday is hottest spring day

delhi

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:04 IST

The national capital recorded the highest maximum temperature this spring on Monday, with the mercury climbing to 35.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the capital, was 35.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.5 degrees Celsius. At the Palam observatory, the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 19.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists said that the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees C till Wednesday. On Tuesday there is a forecast for light rain and thunderstorm.