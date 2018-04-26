Delhi Metro parking rates to be hiked from May 1, expect jump of nearly 50%

Parking charges at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) parking lots will get costlier from May 1. The steep increase — an increase of almost 50% — comes just months after the metro fare hike in October.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DMRC said the rates had been hiked after five years keeping in mind the charges levied by civic agencies in their parking lots. “Parking cars in DMRC lots will now cost Rs30 instead of the existing Rs20 for up to six hours from the coming month,” the statement read.

Commuters parking their cars beyond six hours and up to 12 hours will pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 30, and those parking beyond 12 hours will have to pay Rs 60 instead of Rs 40. The night charges — between midnight and 5am — have been revised to Rs 60 from Rs 40, the DMRC said.

Monthly charges are up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200.

Parking of two-wheelers for up to six hours will cost Rs 15 instead of Rs 10, while the charges from six to 12 hours will be Rs 25 as against the existing Rs 15, the statement said. “Parking two-wheelers for over 12 hours will cost Rs 30 instead of Rs 20, while the night charges between midnight and 5 am hours for the same have been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30,” the DMRC said.

The parking fake hike attracted criticism from the Delhi government. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted (sic), “First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro n increase congestion n pollution on roads. Sad.”

Health minister Satyendar Jain also attacked the hike. “Metro increased parking charges by 50%. Earlier increased fares by 100%. God knows who is advising Delhi Metro,” he said.