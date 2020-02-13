More than 1 million people joined AAP since Delhi victory, says party

delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday that more than one million people have joined the party since its victory in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP won 62 out of 70 seats which went to polls on February 8, close to its 2015 tally of 67.

“More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed a call on: 9871010101,” the party said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

The mobile number was released on Tuesday when AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Nearly 11 lakh people have participated in the campaign by giving a missed call. This number was distributed to people across the country through various media. The party leaders asserted it is historical that ‘politics of work’ is getting such large support for nation-building from people across the country,” AAP said in a statement.

“Despite all the efforts of BJP, the AAP did not deviate from the politics of work. The voters of Delhi have kept their faith with the AAP and its politics of development,” it added.

The party is going to form a government in Delhi for the third time. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, congratulated Kejriwal for the victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was AAP’s principal opponent in Delhi polls, could manage to win only eight seats. The Congress, once again, could not open its account.

Acknowledging the mandate from Delhi, Kejriwal gave a big “I love you” shout-out to the city and thanked it for reposing its faith in its son. He further added that AAP’s victory will give birth to “kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)”.