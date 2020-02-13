e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / More than 1 million people joined AAP since Delhi victory, says party

More than 1 million people joined AAP since Delhi victory, says party

AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as CM for the third time on Sunday.

delhi Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister-designate and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Chief Minister-designate and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(Amal KS/HT photo)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday that more than one million people have joined the party since its victory in Delhi Assembly elections. AAP won 62 out of 70 seats which went to polls on February 8, close to its 2015 tally of 67.

“More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed a call on: 9871010101,” the party said in a tweet on Thursday morning. 

The mobile number was released on Tuesday when AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Nearly 11 lakh people have participated in the campaign by giving a missed call. This number was distributed to people across the country through various media. The party leaders asserted it is historical that ‘politics of work’ is getting such large support for nation-building from people across the country,” AAP said in a statement.

“Despite all the efforts of BJP, the AAP did not deviate from the politics of work. The voters of Delhi have kept their faith with the AAP and its politics of development,” it added.

The party is going to form a government in Delhi for the third time. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, congratulated Kejriwal for the victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was AAP’s principal opponent in Delhi polls, could manage to win only eight seats. The Congress, once again, could not open its account.

Acknowledging the mandate from Delhi, Kejriwal gave a big “I love you” shout-out to the city and thanked it for reposing its faith in its son. He further added that AAP’s victory will give birth to “kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)”.

tags
top news
List political candidates’ criminal past on sites, social media: Supreme Court
List political candidates’ criminal past on sites, social media: Supreme Court
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking will be Delhi specific affair, says AAP’s Gopal Rai
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Punjab cops seek Indian Air Force’s help to counter UAVs
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Bugatti may soon showcase ‘slower’ Chiron with top speed of 420 kmph
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News