Mukherjee Nagar incident: Footage shows tempo hit police vehicle in Delhi

Delhi Police crime branch teams probing the two cases related to the Sunday’s alleged clash between police personnel and a Sikh tempo driver outside Mukherjee Nagar police station have found a CCTV camera that captured the minor collision between the tempo and police’s emergency response vehicle (ERV), the alleged reason that led to the clash.

An investigator who did not want to be identified said that the video footage obtained from a camera installed on a building opposite the road where the accident took place shows that the Gramin Sewa tempo hit the ERV from behind.

“The argument that happened between a policeman and tempo driver was also captured in the camera. About a minute later, the policeman is seen leaving in the ERV. The tempo driver and his 15-year-old son follow the ERV in their tempo,” the officer said.

The investigating teams are meeting people in the police station’s neighbourhood and asking them to share videos of the incident if they had captured in their mobile phones. Investigators said that so far they have collected eight mobile phone video clippings. Some of them show the tempo driver swinging his sword at policemen and attacking one of them (in plain clothes) in his head and leg. The policemen assaulting the tempo driver and his minor son with sticks and later dragging them on the road was also captured in the videos. Other videos are related to the violent protest by a crowd that also assaulted an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), a said another police officer.

“There is one 5 minute 39 seconds long video in which most of the clash was captured. We have not been able to identify the person who had shot that video on his phone. The actual source of other videos are also being ascertained,” said the officer.

Additional commissioner of police (crime branch) Rajiv Ranjan said that the video clips will be sent to the forensic lab to verify if they were edited or tampered with. “We are appealing to people, who shot videos of the Sunday’s incident, to come forward and cooperate us in the probe by shares the unedited videos with us. I want to assure them that they will not be harassed and their identities will be kept secret,” he added,

Investigators said they want to ascertain the exact reason that led the tempo drive pull out a sword and attack the policemen, who in turn assaulted, kicked and dragged him and his minor son.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 06:03 IST