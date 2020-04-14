NDMC presses its fire tenders into service for disinfection in Lutyens’ Delhi

delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Tuesday onwards, has added its fire tenders to the disinfection drive in Delhi’s Lutyens’ area.

The civic body was so far using 40 backpack sprayers and four horticulture tankers to spray 1% Sodium Hypochlorite, a sanitising solution, on its open roads, markets, parks, JJ clusters, etc. However, now three of its fire tenders will also be pressed into service.

“Today, we covered several avenue roads with these fire tenders, such as Lodhi Road, Subramanyam Bharti Marg, Max Muller Marg, Shahjahan Road and Pandara Road. On Wednesday, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Shankar Road, Mandir Marg and RK Asharam Marg will be covered,” a senior official of the council said.

“The advantage we have with fire tenders is that they have a very long range—we can cover a large area with their help in a short time. As per our calculation, we can cover all of Lutyens’ Delhi with these tenders in just six days,” he said. Lutyen’s Delhi is spread over 42.74 sqkm.

Only about 3% of Delhi’s geographical area and population is under the NDMC’s jurisdiction, but this includes the Parliament, North Block, South Block, Supreme Court and other sensitive installations.

So far, one area—Bengali Market on Babar Road, and the adjoining Todarmal Road, Babar Lane, and School Lane—has figured as a Covid-19 containment zone under the NDMC jurisdiction. Besides, the Charak Palika Hospital the NDMC runs in Moti Bagh is also a screening centre for the disease.

Recently, the NDMC set up a unique ‘Flu Counter’ there with adequate barriers between healthcare providers and the incoming patients.