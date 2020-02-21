NDMC revokes city hotel’s trade licence suspension

delhi

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:12 IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday revoked the suspension of the trade licence of The Park hotel in New Delhi. “We had received a formal request from hotel authorities after their fire safety certificate and cessation order were restored. Due inspection was conducted to ensure all norms have been complied with, after which the suspension has been revoked,” a senior NDMC official said.

The NDMC had suspended the trade licence of the five-star hotel after its fire safety certificate and cessation order were reportedly suspended in the light of a fire incident in its basement on February 16, following which 12 people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were rescued. Nine of them were later given first aid in a hospital and discharged.

News agencies quoted a hotel spokesperson saying, “There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of The Park in New Delhi... There were no casualties and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately… We had received a suspension notice from the fire department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety.”

The spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it. “After a thorough check that was done by the fire department, the hotel had received a clearance and the fire safety certificate has been restored.

Additionally, the Delhi Police had also revoked the cessation order of the hotel.

“Under the aforesaid facts and circumstances of the case, the NDMC has also revoked the suspension order with immediate effect,” the spokesperson added.