NEET aspirants from Kashmir can now apply offline, too

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:33 IST

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UnderGraduate (NEET) aspirants in Kashmir facing problems in applying for the test online, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that they can also do so offline.

“Many requests have been received from candidates of the Kashmir Valley regarding difficulty they are facing while filling in the online application form for NEET (UG)-2020. In view of the above, it is hereby notified that, in addition to the existing online application facility, the candidates in the Kashmir Valley can also submit the application form offline,” a statement by the NTA read.

Students can download the form available on the website ntaneet.nic.in and fill it in the hard copy, deposit it at the nodal centre mentioned below and obtain a receipt or they can use a hard copy of the form available at the nodal centre, fill it, depositing it at the centre and obtain a receipt.

The online registration for the NEET 2020 started from December 1. According to the notification released by the NTA, aspiring candidates can apply for NEET 2020, with the last date to apply being December 31, 2019.