Newborn dies due to unavailability of ventilators at govt hospital in Delhi

The baby died at the central government-run hospital hours later, following which angry relatives of the newborn confined the nurse of the state-run facility to a room for sometime.

delhi Updated: Sep 19, 2020 06:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
         

A newborn died allegedly due to unavailability of ventilators at a government hospital here after which angry relatives confined a nurse to a room for sometime, hospital sources said.

They said the baby was born premature at the Delhi government-run hospital in Malviya Nagar on Thursday and had to be referred to a central government-run hospital in Lutyens’ Delhi as the previous facility lacked ventilators.

The baby died at the central government-run hospital hours later, following which angry relatives of the newborn confined the nurse of the state-run facility to a room for sometime. A police officer said a team was sent to the hospital following PCR calls over the alleged confinement of the healthcare worker.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident yet, the officer said.

