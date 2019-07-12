Nigerian national among 2 held for cheating nursing staff in Delhi

Two men, including a Nigerian national, and a woman were arrested for allegedly cheating a government hospital’s nursing staff of Rs14 lakh.

The nurse was lured into marrying another Nigerian who is yet to be nabbed, the police said. The man who identified himself as Neil Seed had posed as a doctor attached to the United Nations (UN) and made false marriage promises after meeting the nurse on a matrimonial website.

Two of the suspects—Smart Egharevba alias Andrew (43) from Nigeria and Balram (24 )from Karnal— had facilitated Seed with bank accounts in which the 30-year-old nurse was asked to deposit money on the pretext of customs clearance and other taxes for securing gifts he claimed to have sent her, police said. Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman, whose name was withheld. The woman, who is from Gumla (Jharkhand), was Andrew’s partner worked as a house-keeping staff in a south Delhi hotel.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said the nurse a lodged a complaint a fortnight ago.

