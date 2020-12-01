e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / North corporation employees threaten strike again over pending wages

North corporation employees threaten strike again over pending wages

delhi Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Hundreds of North Delhi Municipal Corporation employees — including engineers, teachers, ministerial and horticulture staff — have again threatened to go on a strike later this month against non-payment of their pending salaries.

The north body employees had called off their indefinite strike earlier last month after they were promised a month’s salary before Diwali, with the remaining dues — along with bonus and pension — being cleared by the end of November 2020.

Representatives of Confederation of MCD Employees Union said that they were just given a month’s salary before Diwali and are yet to get paid for four months. They said that they have written to the mayor and the commissioner about the issue of non-payment and had also told them that they will be compelled to go on a strike if their demands are not met.

AP Khan, convener of Confederation of MCD Employees Union — an umbrella body of civic workers in the three municipalities— said that the salary of employees is pending for August, September, October and November months for north corporation employees.

“This has become a regular affair now. We were promised that pendency (of salaries) will be cleared by November end. But those promises turned out to be shallow. We had a meeting with the north corporation mayor (Jai Prakash) on Monday, where he again promised to solve the issue by the end of this week. So, we are waiting till December 4 and if our grievances are not met by then we will have no option but to go on strike again,” Khan said. He added that a decision regarding date and timing of the strike and future course of action will be decided in a meeting with the employees unions on Wednesday.

There are nearly 55,000 employees in the north corporation and requires nearly Rs 360 crore to pay salaries and pensions every months. Earlier, employees of horticulture department, engineers, teachers, clerical staff, group D staff — including labourers and beldars — of north corporation had gone on strike on November 9, but the agitation was called off the next day after assurances from municipal authorities.

Jai Prakash, mayor north corporation, said that strike was not a solution for payment of pending salaries. He appealed to the employees to understand the financial situation of the corporation and “have faith in the system”.

“We are arranging funds to release pending salaries of employees. Salary disbursement is our top priority. But we just need cooperation from our employees too as the municipality is undergoing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Prakash said.

top news
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In