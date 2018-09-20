North Delhi civic body to have new rates for ads on taxis

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon come out with new rates for collection of taxes from private taxi operators who display advertisements on their vehicles.

The decision was taken at the standing committee meeting on Wednesday after Poonam Parashar Jha, BJP councillor from Mubarakpur Dabas, raised the matter and said the corporation wasn’t collecting taxes properly.

“There are hundreds of taxi operators who display advertisements on vehicles but do not pay fees to the North corporation. This is leading to huge losses to the civic agency. The officials are not keeping a check on such taxi operators,” Jha said.

As present, under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, an annual tax of Rs 1,200 can be charged from individual taxi operators for displaying advertisements on their vehicles.

“We have registered 400 vehicles with us and they are paying fees regularly. But now, the app-based cab aggregators have entered the business and they want their vehicles to be registered in bulk. But our present policy has no provision for collecting tax in bulk,” a senior North corporation official said.

In the meeting, North corporation officials informed the standing committee that the advertisement department will come up with fresh guidelines and slab rates in their next meeting. “In the policy, provision will be made for collecting tax in bulk from a company or organisation,”said the official.

According to the municipal corporation’s outdoor advertisement policy, the commissioner’s permission is needed to display advertisement on vehicles.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 02:18 IST