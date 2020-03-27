North-east Delhi violence: Court grants bail to 7 in rioting case

delhi

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 07:59 IST

A court in Delhi on Thursday granted bail to seven people arrested in connection with the recent communal violence in north east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore granted relief to Mohd Arman, Shakir, Dilshad, Zakib, Bhure Khan, Razi and Shabir on furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of like amount.

The court granted bail on the ground of principle of parity since two people were earlier enlarged on bail in the case.

During the hearing, the police opposed the bail pleas saying the investigation was at its initial stage and the allegations against them were serious in nature.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing for accused, argued the allegations against the seven arrested were false