North-east Delhi violence: Court grants bail to 7 in rioting case

During the hearing, the police opposed the bail pleas saying the investigation was at its initial stage and the allegations against them were serious in nature.

delhi Updated: Mar 27, 2020 07:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security personnel walks past burnt and damaged shops, which were allegedly set on fire during Delhi violence, in Gokalpuri.
A security personnel walks past burnt and damaged shops, which were allegedly set on fire during Delhi violence, in Gokalpuri.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )
         

A court in Delhi on Thursday granted bail to seven people arrested in connection with the recent communal violence in north east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore granted relief to Mohd Arman, Shakir, Dilshad, Zakib, Bhure Khan, Razi and Shabir on furnishing a bail bond of ₹20,000 with one surety of like amount.

The court granted bail on the ground of principle of parity since two people were earlier enlarged on bail in the case.

During the hearing, the police opposed the bail pleas saying the investigation was at its initial stage and the allegations against them were serious in nature.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing for accused, argued the allegations against the seven arrested were false

