Not possible to have separate authority to monitor Yamuna plains, NGT told

delhi Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Tuesday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that setting up of water front management authority, for cleaning of river Yamuna, will not be possible as it requires a legislative provision.

The DDA told a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the monitoring committee needed help from the municipal corporations and the police to remove encroachments from the Yamuna floodplains, as the INTACH and the DDA are not equipped to do that.

The Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) had suggested the setting up of separate management authority under the DDA to look after the floodplains.

“It is submitted that the DDA already is an authority constituted through a separate Act. Therefore, constituting another authority under the aegis of DDA may not be possible legally,” the DDA said, in its submission before the court.

The NGT reserved its order on the issue after going through the report.

The tribunal had earlier sought a response from the DDA on whether to set up an authority for cleaning the river. In its report, the YMC suggested a new mechanism would be needed to deal with all the relevant issues relating to the river front.

The tribunal had directed the Haryana government to take remedial action regarding discharge of untreated sewage into the river in Faridabad, and directed the Haryana chief secretary to file a report in this regard.

The bench had appointed retired expert member BS Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra as members of the committee.

The NGT had earlier rapped the Delhi Jal Board over cleaning of the Yamuna and had said there has been no “meaningful progress” on the ground in the past three years.

It had said pollution of Yamuna was a serious concern as it was highly contaminated with industrial effluents and sewage.

