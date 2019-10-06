e-paper
One killed in fight between two families over pending payment

delhi Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A fight between two families in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar near Rajouri Garden over pending payment led to the death of a 19-year-old man on Saturday night. The man’s father was also injured in the fight.

On Sunday, police arrested three members of the family that attacked the man-son duo. The arrested men were identified as Shiv Charan and his two sons, Sushil and Anit alias Guddu. They were booked under murder charges, a case regarding which was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said that on Saturday night they received the distress call. A police team reached a shop at Raghubir Nagar and learnt that there was a quarrel between two groups.

“Dhruv Chand Pathak and his son Suraj Pathak, were allegedly attacked by Shiv Charan and his two sons. Pathak and his son were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital. Suraj later succumbed to his injuries. The attackers had fled the crime scene,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

Police registered a case and arrested the alleged attackers on Sunday. During the probe, the officer said, police found that Pathak sells building manufacturing materials. Around five months ago, Charan had taken building materials from Pathak’s shop and promised to pay the pending bill of around ₹1.5 lakh in September.

Pathak was out of Delhi for some work and returned last week. On Saturday, the two clashed when Pathak asked Charan to clear the dues.

