Plea against illegal driving schools in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea by the All Delhi Motor Driving Training School Association seeking action against unauthorised and unregistered motor training institutes.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru sought the response of the transport department and an online classifieds website on the plea that alleged several illegal motor training institutes, which do not have valid licences under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, are approaching the website to advertise their names.

The association, through its president Sanjay Kumar, claimed that more than 1,000 illegal motor training institutes are operating in Delhi. “….only 58 motor driving training schools have licence. As per the petitioner, association from various sources, around 1200-1300 unauthorised motor driving training schools are operating in Delhi or in the areas. All these are unauthorised and their operation is without the authority of law,” the plea alleged.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 03:11 IST