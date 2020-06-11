e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Plea in High Court seeks reimposition of lockdown in Delhi

Plea in High Court seeks reimposition of lockdown in Delhi

delhi Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A plea before the Delhi high court on Thursday sought directions to the Delhi government to again impose a strict lockdown in the national capital in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The matter is likely to be heard on Friday.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by advocate Anirban Mondal and his employee Pawan Kumar, said the Delhi government itself has admitted that there would be around one lakh Covid-19 cases in the city by June-end and the number would rise to around 2.25 lakh by mid-July and over 5.5 lakh by July-end.

Mondal’s plea also contended that given the situation, the government should consider imposing a strict lockdown in the city. The petition, filed through advocate Mridul Chakravarty, has also sought a direction to the Delhi government to consider constituting an expert committee of doctors, medical specialists and virologists to prepare a “detailed blueprint” for controlling or containing the spread of the virus.

The petition sought imposition of a lockdown on the grounds that during the earlier lockdown period, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was low. It said by allowing the movement of people and economic activities in the national capital, “the spread of the virus has severely spiked, resulting in a sharp rise in numbers of daily cases”.

“That, primary focus/efforts/ resources of the state, as of now should not be on the monetary/ economic aspects, but on health and safety of its people,” the petition read.

top news
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In