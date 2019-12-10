Probe team finds illegal sub-meters, seeks experts’ assistance to establish cause

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:39 IST

The five-storey building that caught fire on Sunday had over a dozen illegal sub-meters, the Delhi Police crime branch officials probing the case said.

On Tuesday, the team inspected the building. However, they are yet to establish the cause of the fire. The team has written to the Delhi government requesting the assistance of experts from power, fire and forensics departments.

Police identified the building as residential and said that the building owners — Mohammad Rehan (already arrested), his brother Mohammad Imran, and brother-in-law Sohail — had installed the sub-meters for their tenants’ manufacturing activities and at the same time charging a higher power rate.

They said the power department has been informed about the illegal sub-meters and a response has also been sought on the load the building was drawing the day the fire broke out.

“Our initial probe suggests that the fire may have broken out because of a short-circuit in one of the meters on the second floor. However, it’s too early to reach a conclusion. Also, the findings of fire department, forensic experts, and electricity department are crucial to establish what triggered the blaze,” said an investigator requesting anonymity.

On being asked about the illegal sub-meters in the building, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said, “This aspect is being investigated. We are seeking assistance from other agencies as well in the probe.”

The police are conducting raids to arrest Imran and Sohail.

A senior discom official said, “There were at least seven power connections to the building with a total load of more than 80 kW, of which 50 kW was of the two metres installed in the owner (Rehan’s) name. However, as far as sub-meters are concerned, these are installed by the landlord for different tenants and involves no intervention of the discom.Sub-meters could be installed without applying for any permissions.”

On Tuesday, the crime branch team took Rehan and his manager, Furkan, (also arrested) to the building to ascertain which room belonged to who and what items were being manufactured in the 18 rooms.

“We also sought their help in ascertaining the ownership of the illegal sub-meters and if cooking gas cylinders or room heaters were being used there by the workers. We are not ruling out the possibility that the fire may have been caused due to a heater or gas leak,” another investigator said.

Later in the day, the dog squad of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) searched the building for any possibility of human body still lying under the rubble. However, none was found.

Police said that out of the 16 injured workers undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the statement of 13 were recorded till Tuesday evening.

Investigators confirmed that at least five women were also working in the factories and living there with their children. A couple of them were on the second floor but managed to get out safely with their children as soon as the fire started.

Police said that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) forensic team (CFSL) will inspect the building on Wednesday and lift useful evidence.

Meanwhile, the east Delhi district magistrate Arun Mishra, who is probing the fire has invited eyewitnesses to record their statements on Wednesday between 11 am and 4 pm.

The report of the magisterial probe, which was ordered by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, will recommend action against officials responsible for the lapses and ascertain violation of rules on the part of the building owner. The DM will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in the future.