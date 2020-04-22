Putting the spring back in Delhi’s walk season: Guided tour organisers offer alternatives and chart the road post lockdown

delhi

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:47 IST

Spring is the season when Delhi can be viewed in all its glory. Nooks and crannies are lined with fragrant blossoms, street food somehow tastes yummier (if that was even possible!) and the crowds don’t seem bothersome. But this time, the lockdown has forced everyone inside, making these vistas a distant memory. This does not mean that you miss out on the glorious sights that Delhi has to offer. Many Delhi walk specialists are coming up with innovative ways to keep their audiences engaged. From cook-along sessions to digging deep into their rich archives to bring out hidden tales, there is so much to look forward to.

“Everything has shifted online; whatever we would do during our walks, we do on our social media now,” says Asif Khan Dehlvi, founder, Delhi Karavan. “I have one-on-one interactions with people who message me directly. My phone number is open for anyone who wants to take part in these discussions. We are posting old videos and stories which were never shared, and updating our social media with trivia and historical facts,” he shares.

Groups are innovating by inviting guests and experts on their platforms to provide something new to the audience every day. A regular on the country’s food walks network, Vivek Vaid, co-founder of Foodadvisor, says, “We have conducted yoga classes on our group. We are doing storytelling sessions on food, food history and culture. There are live cooking and baking sessions. We have events scheduled on Facebook and Instagram every day, which are free and anyone can tune in.”

Read: Could virtual travel be a solution for our wanderlust during coronavirus pandemic?

Earlier, some of these groups would hold walks every day, or at least every weekend, and the revenue could range between ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 1.5 lakhs. “It is not just the organisers who are facing the consequences, but also the stakeholders. We had calligraphers, librarians, cooks, kabootarbaaz, handicraft artisans and many more as part of our walks. Their business is affected, too,” says Abu Sufiyan, founder of Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein.

Spring, and the holy month of Ramzan, were especially busy for walk organisers. “Ramzan is the time when we would host iftaar and sehri food walks. Our last food walk was on March 12, post which all tours got cancelled. We are in the process of making refunds and payments. The cash flow has stopped completely,” says Anubhav Sapra, founder of Delhi Food Walks, adding, “Through our videos, we take the viewers across cities, exploring local cuisine and sharing interesting stories about the history of the cuisine. We have content for the next two months, but I don’t know what will happen after that.” His group would host 3-4 people every day, charging from ₹ 1,500 -

₹ 3,000 per person depending on the tour chosen. With the impact on tourism, and the threat of the pandemic, only time will tell how the industry fares.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian