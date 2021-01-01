e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to experience severe cold wave

Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to experience severe cold wave

The government agency also predicted that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5°C over maximum parts of central and North India in the next 4-5 days.

delhi Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People travelling in a shared vehicle along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid foggy conditions and cold weather near IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram.
People travelling in a shared vehicle along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid foggy conditions and cold weather near IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin on Friday predicted that isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions within the next 24 hours, while parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh could receive rainfall in the course of the next 48-72 hours.

Due to a Western Disturbance over the North Himalayan Region and its interaction with lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, rainfall may occur in the course of next 48-72 hours in parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh

“Due to interaction between the above Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during 03rd-05th January with maximum intensity on 03rd and 04th January, 2021,” it said.

The government agency also predicted that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5°C over maximum parts of central and North India in the next 4-5 days. It has observed that cold day conditions are likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

These areas are likely to experience dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience dense fog conditions over the next 48 hours.

Several north Indian cities and regions have been reeling from freezing temperatures over the past two weeks. Mercury dropped to record-levels in certain cities during the New Year’s Eve.

Delhi experienced a severe cold wave on New Year’s Eve as temperatures plummeted to 1.1°C. This was the lowest temperature recorded in 15 years.

In southern India, scattered rainfall is expected in areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Indian Meteorological Department declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4°C. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2°C or less.

tags
top news
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In