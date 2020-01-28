Rajnath hits out at opposition’s “vote-bank politics”

delhi

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:34 IST

Addressing public gatherings in east Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed the fact that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government failed to keep its promises, unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said that the opposition parties were “misleading Muslims” on the Citizenship Amendment Act for “vote-bank politics.”

Talking about the National Population Register, Singh said, “Shouldn’t a country have a register of its citizens? It will help in carrying out welfare schemes more effectively.”

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there has been no discussion on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and yet, it is being said that the NRC will ensure people are thrown out of the country. It was the Congress that brought the NRC to the country, and not the BJP.”

“While the opposition members should perform their politics of opposing in a democracy, they should not forget their duty towards the nation,” the senior BJP leader said.

Singh was addressing public gatherings in Kondli, Trilokpuri and Vishwas Nagar on Tuesday, along with BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. He also welcomed former AAP leader Manoj Kumar, who joined the BJP on Tuesday.

“We do not engage in the politics of religion or caste. Our politics is based on justice and humanity. We passed the Triple Talaq Bill to ensure our Muslim sisters live a life of dignity,” Singh said at Trilokpuri.

While listing a series of Central government schemes, such as the Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala, Singh attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to fulfil its promises on reducing pollution, providing clean drinking water, creating 1,000 mohalla clinics, providing free Wi-Fi and increasing the fleet of DTC buses.

Talking of the Delhi government’s subsidies on water and electricity, Singh said, “They are saying they have given free water and free electricity. The integrity of our people cannot be bought with a few coins. I urge people to think and vote.”

“Arvind Kejriwal gained popularity during the Anna Hazare movement. When he betrayed him and formed a political party ignoring his suggestions, he can betray the people for Delhi as well,” Singh said.