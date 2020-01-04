Relief from cold wave leads to better air

delhi

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:14 IST

The increased day temperature helped the pollution levels come down in the city on Saturday. Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that similar conditions are likely to continue till Monday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reading, as calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, was 334 on Saturday. This was an improvement from Friday’s 352.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the primary reason behind the improvement of Delhi’s air quality was the increased day temperature and sunlight.

“As we had forecast, the temperature in the day continued to be above 20 degrees Celsius. Though the wind speed has been low, the sunlight helped disperse the pollution particles,” Srivastava explained.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 21.6 degrees Celsius, which was nearly two notches above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the weather and air quality forecasting centre of the ministry of earth science, has forecast that surface winds have started to pick up and wind direction has also changed from easterly to westerly.

“The minimum temperature is forecasted to increase by 2-3 degrees during the next two days (Sunday and Monday). The increase in ventilation is improving air quality. The AQI reading is forecasted to improve towards the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category by tomorrow (Sunday),” the forecast read.

It added, “The Safar model suggests the AQI reading is likely to further improve and stay at the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ categories on January 6. As per the Safar model, tomorrow’s (Sunday) top three air pollution hotspots of Delhi are likely to be Vinobapuri, GT Road and Bawana.”