Relief to Arvind Kejriwal, others in case of alleged rioting in front of Narendra Modi’s house in 2012

A Delhi court has discharged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in a case of alleged rioting in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house in 2012, reports news agency PTI.

Kejriwal and eight others were booked under rioting and other sections for taking out a procession towards Modi’s house, where prohibitory orders were issued, on August 26, 2012.

Kejriwal was then with India Against Corruption.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:41 IST