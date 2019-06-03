Robber shot at in ‘encounter’ in Delhi

An alleged robber was shot in his leg and his two associates chased and caught after being intercepted by a police team in south Delhi’s Lala Lajpat Rai Marg late Sunday afternoon, said police.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the injured man as 23-year-old Faizan who has 13 cases of snatching and robbery registered against him in city police stations.

His nabbed associates, Salman and Suhaib, were allegedly involved in 15 and one cases respectively, the DCP said.

The encounter took place around 3.50 pm on Sunday when a police team, which was waiting at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for the three suspects, who, according to their tip-off, were riding a Bajaj Dominar motorcycle and were supposed to cross the area.

“When we stopped them, Faizan jumped off the motorcycle and ran towards Nizamuddin Basti. We chased him for 500 metres before he opened fire at us. We fired back in self-defence and hit his leg. He is hospitalised and out of danger,” said the DCP.

The other two, meanwhile, rode away, but were chased by motorcycle-borne men who eventually caught them.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 05:58 IST