Robbers uproot, flee with ATM in south Delhi

delhi

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:07 IST

A group of three-four robbers allegedly barged into an unguarded ATM kiosk of a private bank, uprooted the cash dispenser containing around ₹57,000, and fled with it in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension late Friday night, the police said.

After entering the ATM booth, the robbers sprayed some chemical on the CCTV cameras to disable recording. The robbers took barely three-four minutes to uproot the ATM and fled with it, the police said.

A case was registered at the Govindpuri police station against unknown persons and teams were formed to identify the suspects and nab them. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage of all the routes leading to the ATM booth to identify the vehicle in which the suspects took away the uprooted machine.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that the crime came to light around 6.30am on Saturday when a local resident found the cash dispenser missing from the ATM booth and called the police control room.

“The local police, along with the crime scene investigation team, visited the ATM booth and collected evidence. Our teams are working on some leads that may lead us to the suspects,” DCP Meena said.

According to Meena, there was no security guard in the ATM booth at the time of the crime. The police are also probing whether the security guard deliberately left the booth or no guard had been deployed there for the past few days.

The police said that they have approached the concerned bank and have sought an explanation for leaving the ATM booth unguarded. Initially, the police did not know how much cash was in the looted cash dispenser.

Investigators said that they are preparing a list of criminals involved in crimes with a similar modus operandi.

“A Scorpio SUV was captured on CCTV cameras driving by outside the ATM booth. We are trying to ascertain if that vehicle was used in the crime,” an investigator said.