Rs 55,000 stolen from Gurugram shopkeeper at gunpoint

Three armed men allegedly robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint in Wazirpur village, Farrukhnagar, on Monday afternoon. The police said the assailants stole Rs 55,000 cash, a gold chain and the shopkeeper’s mobile phone.

According to the complainant, Hiralal, a resident of ward number 10, Farrukhnagar, who owns an organic material and fodder shop on the Wazirpur main road, the incident took place around 2.45pm.

In the FIR, he said, “I was at the shop when three armed men entered my shop and started threatening me. They asked me to handover the cash from the cash box. They stole Rs 55,000 cash and my gold chain. They also took my mobile phone,” he said.

He added that the robbers also threatened his workers at the shop, before escaping on the motorcycle.

The police said at least two of the robbers had their faces covered.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We are checking the CCTV footage in the area and trying to identify the suspects.”

A case was registered against the unidentified robbers under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday evening, said the police.

Last week armed men had allegedly stolen Rs 14 lakh from the employee of a poultry farm in Farrukhnagar.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 04:13 IST