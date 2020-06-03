e-paper
Second NDMC staffer dies of Covid-19; eight fresh cases

Second NDMC staffer dies of Covid-19; eight fresh cases

delhi Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has recorded a second death of an employee due to the coronavirus disease, municipal officials said on Wednesday.

The dead man, who officials said was over 50 years old, was a peon at the NDMC’s accounts department in Palika Kendra, the civic body’s headquarter on Sansad Marg.

According to NDMC officials, the man had tested Covid-19 positive on May 26 and had last attended office on May 22.“He had fever and got himself tested at a hospital in Dwarka. He died on Tuesday evening,” an NDMC official said.

Eight more NDMC employees tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday taking the total count of NDMC employees who tested positive to 43. Out of the fresh cases, two are from IT department and one each from education, personnel, account, civil engineering, audit and electrical departments.

Of these 43 cases, four have recovered and two died. On May 28, the NDMC had to seal its headquarter after six employees had tested Covid-19 positive there. The headquarter building was opened on Monday.

