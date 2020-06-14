e-paper
Security guard kills another in Delhi’s GK

Police officers privy to the preliminary probe in the case said Imrat Singh, 54, allegedly killed Sarnam Singh, 56, following an argument after eating and drinking together.

delhi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Imrat Singh has been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence.
Imrat Singh has been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence.
         

A security guard allegedly bludgeoned another guard to death with a blunt object and burnt his body after pouring liquor on it in the basement of a vacant building in Greater Kailash Part 2 on Friday, the Delhi police said.

Police officers privy to the preliminary probe in the case said Imrat Singh, 54, allegedly killed Sarnam Singh, 56, following an argument after eating and drinking together. The two were friends and would often drink together. On Friday, they began drinking at 7 am and were drunk when they fought.

Deputy police commissioner (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Imrat Singh was found at the crime scene when police reached there after being informed about smoke billowing from the basement. He said Imrat Singh initially tried to mislead them saying that he had burnt papers and cardboards to kill mosquitoes. “But he broke down when the charred body of the other guard...was found in the basement.” He said the two drank together, had chicken and partied before the murder.

Around 1.25 pm, a neighbour saw smoke coming out of the basement and called the police.

Imrat Singh has been arrested and booked for murder and destruction of evidence. It was unclear yet why the two fought.

