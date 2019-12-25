Severe cold grips Delhi, temperature dips to 6 degrees Celsius

delhi

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:11 IST

A severe cold spell has gripped the national capital, as it woke up to another chilly morning on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was recorded six degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is going to experience cold days or severe cold day conditions till December 28.

Also, a layer of dense fog has reduced the visibility. It was less than 100 metres at 5.30 am.

“Cold wave conditions are expected in Delhi on December 28-29. Delhi is likely to have clear skies on these days when the radiation cooling phenomenon results in lowering of night temperatures. Besides, the layer of fog has not allowed much sunlight to reach earth’s surface to warm it,” said a senior IMD scientist.

This is mainly because the wind direction will be northwesterly till then. On December 28 there can be a change in wind direction to easterly, temporarily, but night temperatures will continue to fall, he added. A severe cold day is when maximum temperatures are 6.4 degrees C lower than normal.

Meanwhile, air quality in the Capital plunged further on Wednesday though remaining in the very poor zone. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded 386 at 8.30 am, as against the overall AQI of 383 on Monday.

Weather experts have forecast that air quality will deteriorate over the next few days for slowing down of winds.

“Wind speed is expected to slow down. Besides, there is a forecast of dense fog, which will make the air heavier. This will trap pollutants closer to the ground,” said an IMD scientist.