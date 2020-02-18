e-paper
Sharjeel Imam named 'instigator' in Delhi Police charge sheet, sent to 14-day judicial custody for Jamia anti-CAA violence

Sharjeel Imam named ‘instigator’ in Delhi Police charge sheet, sent to 14-day judicial custody for Jamia anti-CAA violence

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, naming Imam as an instigator of the violence

delhi Updated: Feb 18, 2020 14:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been named 'instigator' in a Delhi Police charge sheet on violent protests against the CAA in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar
JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been named ‘instigator’ in a Delhi Police charge sheet on violent protests against the CAA in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar (Biplov Bhuyan / HT File )
         

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who has been named as an “instigator” by the Delhi Police in its charge sheet on violent protests against the amended citizenship act at New Friends Colony last year, to judicial custody till March 3.

Imam was arrested on sedition charges last month.

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, naming Imam as an instigator of the violence.

It said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet.

The court had on Monday sent Imam to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

