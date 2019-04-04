Sisodia writes to EC: Oppose MHRD recruitment to universities now

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Election Commission of India objecting to the Ministry of Human Resources Development’s (MHRD’s) proposal to conduct staff recruitment to central universities at the earliest.

The minister contended that the move would be a violation of the model code of conduct in force for the upcoming elections.

On April 1, MHRD proposed to start or continue “the recruitment process for regular teaching and non-teaching vacant posts in central universities” to fill vacant positions before start of new academic session.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Tuesday, Sisodia said his government did not agree to the ministry’s proposal for recruitment staff to colleges of Delhi University during the election season, whether they are partially or fully funded by the government.

The minister added that governing bodies in colleges of Delhi University have not been constituted as required under the norms despite the insistence of the Delhi government. The college governing bodies (GB) handle admission and appointment-related matters among other things required for smooth functioning of colleges.

“The non-constitution of governing bodies in time raises doubts of unethical means and corruption in appointments. This may also be an attempt to give political favours during elections,” Sisodia wrote.

Last month, Sisodia had requested Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to extend the tenure of governing bodies of the 28 colleges funded by the state government after their tenure ended on March 8. “DU has followed a well established convention of extending the tenure of governing bodies but this has not been observed in instant case,” Sisodia wrote.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 05:01 IST