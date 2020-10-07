Six members of family hurt in cylinder blast in Delhi

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST

Six members of a family were injured in a cooking gas cylinder blast that took place in a house in South Delhi’s Bhati Mines on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The mishap occurred when the house owner, 50-year-old Mansoor, was preparing snacks to sell on a cart, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

While a woman and a seven-year-old boy received 70% burns each, a toddler boy sustained 20% burns, said the officer. Others received relatively minor injuries and have been discharged from Safdarjung Hospital after treatment.

The officer said that prima facie the blast and the subsequent fire were caused by leakage in cooking gas cylinder’s pipe.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Maidangarhi police station.