Six members of family hurt in cylinder blast in Delhi

While a woman and a seven-year-old boy received 70% burns each, a toddler boy sustained 20% burns, said the officer. Others received relatively minor injuries and have been discharged from Safdarjung Hospital after treatment.

delhi Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mishap occurred when the house owner, 50-year-old Mansoor, was preparing snacks to sell on a cart, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).
Six members of a family were injured in a cooking gas cylinder blast that took place in a house in South Delhi’s Bhati Mines on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The mishap occurred when the house owner, 50-year-old Mansoor, was preparing snacks to sell on a cart, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The officer said that prima facie the blast and the subsequent fire were caused by leakage in cooking gas cylinder’s pipe.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Maidangarhi police station.

